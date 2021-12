Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

Quantravious David, 16, was last seen on Dec. 10 in the 4200 block of Old Cusseta Road.

David is 6′3″ and weighs 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike jacket, gray pants, and black slides. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CPD Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

