Ft. Benning holds 31st annual tower lighting

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Soldiers and their families got into the holiday spirit with a time-honored Fort Benning community tradition.

Santa helped pull the switch for the 31st annual tower lighting on Eubanks Field. The 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment and Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade hosted the event Friday night which included fireworks.

The crowd had a chance to enjoy military demonstrations from Silver Wings and others along with the lighting of the 250-foot tower. Participants also had the opportunity to jump from the 34-foot tower.

“It’s a time where Fort Benning families and surrounding families of Fort Benning, the Chattahoochee Valley area, come here to celebrate Christmas, to bring in Christmas pretty much, and we culminate that with our tower lighting and our fireworks show,” said Lt. Col. Isaac Henderson, Battalion Commander.

Last year, the event was minimal due to the pandemic, but this year allowed more people to attend in person.

