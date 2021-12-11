Business Break
Advertisement

LaGrange police release footage, 911 calls from Sunny Point standoff(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have released a condensed video of the of footage and 911 calls leading up to leading up to the LaGrange standoff situation involving Brian Jessee back in November.

The video is comprised of 911 telephone calls, text messages, police radio traffic, bodycam footage, drone footage, and social media messaging.

The standoff started on Nov. 15 and finally ended on the 17th on Sunny Point Circle.

According to LaGrange police, father, Brian Jessee, appeared to be suicidal after friends saw posts from him on social media. Jessee’s kids were taken into protective custody, then later, police returned to arrest Jessee.

That’s when the standoff began.

In a portion of the video, you can see Jessee walk through the woods towards Moss Creek where officers were mobilizing. Officers commanded him to stop, but Jessee disobeyed all commands and continued walking back to Sunny Point Circle. Officers quickly evacuated people from their cars parked near the area.

Jesse fired a gun at police, and eventually set his garage on fire. That fire spread to the rest of the home and Jessee continued to barricade himself inside.

Police found his body inside the charred home. Autopsy results on the cause of death are still pending.

The full video can be seen below.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

