Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone phishing scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phishing scam attempt to get money.

Police say this latest attempt involves an automated phone message asking the person to press 1 to talk with a border patrol agent.

If you press 1, you are connected with someone that claims to be a border patrol agent. They will then ask you for your banking information or request you to pay an outstanding fine.

If you receive these kind of calls, do not provide them with any information and make note of the number they called you from.

You can then report them to the Federal Trade Commission, here.

