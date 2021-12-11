Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone phishing scam

KSP warns public of phone scam
KSP warns public of phone scam(AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phishing scam attempt to get money.

Police say this latest attempt involves an automated phone message asking the person to press 1 to talk with a border patrol agent.

If you press 1, you are connected with someone that claims to be a border patrol agent. They will then ask you for your banking information or request you to pay an outstanding fine.

If you receive these kind of calls, do not provide them with any information and make note of the number they called you from.

You can then report them to the Federal Trade Commission, here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges

Latest News

LaGrange police release footage, 911 calls from Sunny Point standoff
LaGrange police release footage, 911 calls from Sunny Point standoff
AS pkg
Auburn police to offer house checks to residents during vacations
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
KJ pkg
Cuthbert seeking grant money for a new hospital