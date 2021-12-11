Power outages reported in east Columbus amid strong storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over a thousand Georgia Power customers are without electricity in east Columbus as strong storms move through the area.

Georgia Power reports a total of 1,168 customers are without power. The affected areas include: Cherokee Avenue, Hilton Avenue, Country Club Road, and 17th Street.

(Source: Georgia Power)

Earlier today, power outages were reported along Veterans Parkway and Whittlesey Boulevard. Electric services have since been restored in those areas.

Power is expected to be restored to customers in the highlighted area of the map by 6:30 p.m.

