Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Remains confirmed as those of suspect in standoff with LaGrange police

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Remains found in a burned home in LaGrange have been confirmed to be those of a suspect involved in a standoff with police.

The Troup County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday the remains of 39-year-old Brian Jessee were identified through a DNA match.

Friday, LaGrange police released video footage and 911 calls that led up to the incident on Sunny Point Circle last month.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children
Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son

Latest News

Power outages restored in Columbus after strong storms
Columbus Botanical Garden holds first-ever holiday light festival
Columbus Botanical Garden holds first-ever holiday light festival
Columbus Botanical Garden holds first-ever holiday light festival
Ft. Benning holds 31st annual tower lighting