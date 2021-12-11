Remains confirmed as those of suspect in standoff with LaGrange police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Remains found in a burned home in LaGrange have been confirmed to be those of a suspect involved in a standoff with police.

The Troup County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday the remains of 39-year-old Brian Jessee were identified through a DNA match.

Friday, LaGrange police released video footage and 911 calls that led up to the incident on Sunny Point Circle last month.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

