Strong Storms Possible Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overnight we have been watching this line of strong to severe storms unfold out to our west ahead of a cold front. We are going to continue to monitor things closely over the coming hours as this frontal system approaches our area and moves through the valley. The main threats for us will be pockets of damaging winds and heavy rainfall along this line of storms with windy conditions. We cannot rule out the potential of a brief, weak tornado but that risk is low. For most of us, it will just be a rainy and blustery day, so make sure to secure any loose items you may have outside. The latest data still is showing that most of the instability will be to our west, but we could see a few pockets of storm energy that could create some strong to severe storms along this main line of thunderstorms. The timing is looking like it will be from 1PM-8PM before all of these storms clear out from northwest to southeast.

Once we kick this cold front out of our area, a much more settled forecast returns as cool and dry air filters in behind the front. Highs return to the 60s for Sunday with abundant sunshine in the forecast as we embark on a pleasant week across the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs climb back to the 70s throughout the week as we remain in this stagnant, calm weather pattern. Rain chances stay out of the forecast again until next weekend when we could see a few showers return to the region.

