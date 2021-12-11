Toomer’s Drugs celebrates 125 years in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s a special time for the namesake of a corner that’s popular for being rolled with toilet paper after an Auburn football victory.

Toomer’s Drugs is celebrating its 125th year of business in downtown Auburn.

Sheldon Lynn Toomer, who graduated from Auburn University with a degree in pharmacy and agriculture, founded Toomer’s in 1896. In 1999, a restaurant was added to the business; however, it’s services have been scaled back a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toomer’s still serves some food items to-go including its famous lemonade.

