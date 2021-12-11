Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Toomer’s Drugs celebrates 125 years in downtown Auburn

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s a special time for the namesake of a corner that’s popular for being rolled with toilet paper after an Auburn football victory.

Toomer’s Drugs is celebrating its 125th year of business in downtown Auburn.

Sheldon Lynn Toomer, who graduated from Auburn University with a degree in pharmacy and agriculture, founded Toomer’s in 1896. In 1999, a restaurant was added to the business; however, it’s services have been scaled back a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toomer’s still serves some food items to-go including its famous lemonade.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children
Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son

Latest News

Ft. Benning holds 31st annual tower lighting
Ft. Benning holds 31st annual tower lighting
Ft. Benning holds 31st annual tower lighting
Toomer’s Drugs celebrates 125 years in downtown Auburn
Toomer’s Drugs celebrates 125 years in downtown Auburn
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse