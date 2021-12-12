Chatt. Co. Schools: No active COVID cases for second consecutive week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its weekly status of COVID-19 cases.

For the second week in a row, the school district is reporting no active cases among students. In the previous week, one employee tested positive for COVID, but now there are no active cases among staffers, according to the district.

The data is for the week of December 6 - 10.

The school district has 946 students and 139 employees.

