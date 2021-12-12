Columbus business owner holds 10th annual bike giveaway for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local man is making the holiday season better for kids in the Chattahoochee Valley Christmas.

Ten years, hundreds of bikes, and thousands of children - Chester Jackson, owner of East Coast Auto Body Shop in Columbus, is making sure all children have a great Christmas.

“To see the community to come together and support our children - you see these children belong to you, but they are mine in my heart,” said Jackson.

Things were a little different at this year’s bike giveaway.

Some families came to the event to spend time with their entire family. The event was full of activities for families to participate in.

Two brothers, Cylon and Josiah Rozier, say there favorite part of the events are “about the gifts and the games.”

Even some youth organizations such as Boyz 2 Men Development came out to serve their community.

“This is what we do. It takes a village and we are that village,” said Shawna Love, Boyz 2 Men executive director. “And anytime there is a chance to give back to the community, we want to be a part of it.”

These timeless gifts never get old.

Jackson says these bikes are more than what meets the eye. He says each part has a meaning.

The front and back wheels represent the parents, handle bars represent guidance from parents, the pedals are the driving force of the child and lastly - “the railing, it all comes together as one piece,” Jackson exclaimed.

Jackson has one reminder for people during the Christmas season.

“Christmas is just not giving, but it is to receive that which someone has given to you, or gave you and will continue to give you,” he said.

The tri-county community made this event possible. Jackson says he hopes to continue this tradition for years to come.

