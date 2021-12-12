COVID cases rise week-to-week, but remain low in Muscogee Co. Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases.

The new data shows COVID cases are up slightly, but remain low overall.

For the week of December 6 - 10, the school district reports:

Students:

23 positive cases (+15)

51 self quarantines or isolations (+40)

Employees:

5 positive cases (unchanged)

5 self quarantines or isolations (-6)

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and just over 3,600 school-based employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.