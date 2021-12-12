COVID cases rise week-to-week, but remain low in Muscogee Co. Schools
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases.
The new data shows COVID cases are up slightly, but remain low overall.
For the week of December 6 - 10, the school district reports:
Students:
- 23 positive cases (+15)
- 51 self quarantines or isolations (+40)
Employees:
- 5 positive cases (unchanged)
- 5 self quarantines or isolations (-6)
The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and just over 3,600 school-based employees.
