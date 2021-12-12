Business Break
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

WBRC is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

