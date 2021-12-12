Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

WBRC is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

