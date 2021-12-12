Business Break
I-85 SB shutdown in Shorter after Saturday night crash involving 18-wheeler

(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHORTER, Ala. (WTVM) - Interstate 85 southbound in Shorter is closed after a Saturday night crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened around 9 p.m. at mile marker 20.9, just past exit 22. The single-vehicle tractor trailer accident resulted in a fire, according to ALDOT. Crews are on scene clearing the wreck. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Southbound travelers will have to get off at Exit 22 in Shorter and go through Highway 80. Alabama State Troopers and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are on scene assisting with traffic controls.

(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)

Some drivers tell us they waited over three hours before being allowed to turn around and exit the interstate.

We’ll provide an update when the road reopens.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

