Lane closure planned on Glenn Ave. in Auburn this week

(WSAZ)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced a lane closure that could affect your commute this week.

From December 13 - 17, the eastbound lane of Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas streets will be closed. City officials say crews from The Hub development will be pouring sidewalks along Glenn Avenue.

Work is expected to last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Two-way traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project.

Drivers are urged to use caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

