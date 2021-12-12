Lane closure planned on Glenn Ave. in Auburn this week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced a lane closure that could affect your commute this week.

From December 13 - 17, the eastbound lane of Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas streets will be closed. City officials say crews from The Hub development will be pouring sidewalks along Glenn Avenue.

Work is expected to last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Two-way traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project.

Drivers are urged to use caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

