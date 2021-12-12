Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Oregon hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

FILE - Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning during warm ups before an NCAA football spring...
FILE - Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning during warm ups before an NCAA football spring G-Day game in Athens, Ga., on April 20, 2019. Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)(Joshua L. Jones | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week.

Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. Five days later, the Ducks landed on the 35-year-old Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three leading one of the best defenses in the country.

No. 3 Georgia has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Lanning would stay with the team through its playoff run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after strong storms in Columbus
KSP warns public of phone scam
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone phishing scam
LaGrange police release footage, 911 calls from Sunny Point standoff
LaGrange police release footage, 911 calls from Sunny Point standoff
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies

Latest News

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
NCAA details Auburn basketball penalties
Signing at Northside
Signing held at Northside High School
Signing at Northside
12/9 Northside Signing
Nick Saban speaks at SportsVisions luncheon in Columbus
Nick Saban speaks at SportsVisions luncheon in Columbus