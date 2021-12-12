Business Break
Quiet and Drier Week Ahead

How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy Saturday with very warm temperatures that soared into the 80s in some spots, we change the weather up in a big way heading into Sunday. Any shower activity this evening will end by 1-2AM with clear skies by sunrise, this will result in low temperatures to bottom out on either side of 40 degrees. Sunshine and blue skies prevail into the new work and school week, with low 60s for highs initially, giving away to a warming tend back the the 70s by late week. Next rain chance doesn’t arrive till Saturday of next weekend, and even then not looking like a lot of rain as of right now. Stay up to date with us online, on air, and on social.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

