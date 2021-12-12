Business Break
Stabbing suspect wanted by LaGrange police

(WLUC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed Saturday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Baugh Street in reference to a person stabbed. When police arrived, they say the victim was found with a stab wound to his neck and ear.

After an investigation, authorities say the suspect, Darrian Lipscomb, came home possibly under the influence of drugs and started an argument with the victim.

During the argument, police say Lipscomb got a steak knife from the kitchen, stabbed the victim, and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Well Star Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say warrants were issue for Lipscomb’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

