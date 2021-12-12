Business Break
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later

(KKTV)
By Alex Heider
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Police in Tullahoma, TN have charged a woman they claimed put her full-term baby in a freezer in 1994.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 13, 2021 during an auction at the storage facility where the freezer was kept.

Police said 62-year-old Melissa McCann put the baby in the freezer in March of 1994. Police allege McCann rented the unit solely to store the body. Authorities believe McCann delivered the baby at home a few days prior to renting the storage unit.

McCann was indicted by a Coffee County Grand Jury on two counts of Abuse to a Corpse. She is due in court on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 9 a.m.

