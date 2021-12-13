1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after being shot overnight in Columbus.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office was called to the 4600 block of Lamore Street in reference to a man being fatally shot shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Travis Jamel Kent.

The coroner’s office says he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kent was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

Two other people were transported to a hospital for unknown injuries.

