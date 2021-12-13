$4.8 million grants to assist child abuse victims in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced grants totaling $4.8 million to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault as well as provide training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.

The grants will help nonprofit organizations provide services including forensic interviews, mental health services, medical services referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services.

“Young victims deserve to have the same professional services and help given to them as adult victims,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and work to prevent further abuse.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to protecting the most vulnerable among us by making sure child victims have the resources they need and that those helping the children are trained to provide the best assistance possible,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to various local and state agencies who provide direct services to victims and providers:

Russell County Child Advocacy Center (Russell County): $66,240.

Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Pike): $109,440.

Morgan County Child Advocacy Center (Morgan County): $229,440.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County (Cherokee County): $140,160.

Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center (Walker, Marion): $217,920.

Escambia County Regional Child Advocacy Center, Inc. (Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe): $67,200.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile, Inc. (Mobile County): $347,650.

West Alabama Children’s Advocacy Center (Fayette, Lamar, Pickens): $83,520.

Covington County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. (Covington County): $91,200.

The Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County (Marshall County): $144,000.

Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. (Clay, Coosa, Talladega): $82,560.

DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. (DeKalb County): $270,487.

Cramer Children’s Center (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Winston): $583,680.

James M. Barrie Center for Children, Inc. (Etowah County): $260,160.

St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center (St. Clair County): $65,280.

Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore): $270,720.

CARE House, Inc. (Baldwin County): $116,160.

Prescott House Child Advocacy Center (Jefferson County): $242,880.

Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center, Inc. (Calhoun, Cleburne): $130,560.

National Children’s Advocacy Center (DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan): $597,983.

Central Alabama Regional Child Advocacy Center (Bibb, Dallas, Hale, Perry, Wilcox): $105,600.

Child Protect Inc. (Montgomery County): $131,520.

The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman, Inc. (Cullman County): $234,477.

Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. (Shelby County): $281,280.

