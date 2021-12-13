Business Break
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has announced on Instagram that he will be transferring from the university.

Nix has been the starting quarterback for the Tigers for three seasons. In 2019, he was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year, after throwing for over 2,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for seven more.

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” said Nix. “Auburn has allowed me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in Jordan-Hare, and wearing AU on my helmet.”

It is unknown what school Nix will transfer to.

