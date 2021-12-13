Business Break
City of Opelika honored for 40-year partnership with AMEA

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority recently recognized its 11 members, including the City of Opelika, with a special award at a luncheon.(Source: City of Opelika)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika was recently honored for its 40-year partnership with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority.

AMEA recognized its 11 members, including the City of Opelika, with a special award at a luncheon. The organization also honored founding leaders and partners who played a part in the formation of the group.

“Because of the vision, leadership and support of our Members throughout the past 40 Fred Clark, AMEA President & CEO. “AMEA continues to be a reliable and economical power supplier for its Members. Members are committed more than ever to Joint Action as they are benefiting from AMEA’s power supply initiatives, resources, and value-added programs and services.”

Montgomery-based AMEA is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama cities including Alexander City, LaFayette, Lanett, Opelika, and Tuskegee - serving about 350,00 customers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

