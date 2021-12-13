Columbus Civic Center to host annual Christmas Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with local organizations to host its annual Christmas Food Drive.

The event will take place on December 20 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. - or while supplies last. One box of food will be given per family - and all guests must remain in their vehicles while the food is distributed.

Lines will form at 8 a.m. and food will be handed out in parking lot B of the civic center.

The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with T-Mobile and Feeding the Valley. The food drive is free to the community.

