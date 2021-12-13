Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Civic Center to host annual Christmas Food Drive

(Pexels.com)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with local organizations to host its annual Christmas Food Drive.

The event will take place on December 20 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. - or while supplies last. One box of food will be given per family - and all guests must remain in their vehicles while the food is distributed.

Lines will form at 8 a.m. and food will be handed out in parking lot B of the civic center.

The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with T-Mobile and Feeding the Valley. The food drive is free to the community.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
I-85 SB reopens in Shorter after Saturday night crash involving 18-wheeler
Remains confirmed as those of suspect in standoff with LaGrange police

Latest News

Georgia gas prices drop 3 cents over last week
MCSO: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive
WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive
WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive
1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus