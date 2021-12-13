COVID cases down, isolations up in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases.

The new numbers show positive COVID cases among students are down a bit while isolations are up.

For the week of December 6 - 10, the school district reports:

13 confirmed COVID cases (-4)

38 students received notice of possible exposure at school (+34)

The school district is reminding parents and guardians to remain the first line of defense with daily screenings of symptoms related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.