East Alabama couple provides lunch to first responders

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In east Alabama, one local couple showing appreciation to first responders and correction officers.

Owners of Amsterdam Cafe food truck, Jeff and Jenny Clary, provided free lunch as a way to say thank you to local heroes.

The Clary’s say with everything going on in the world right now, they want the first responders to know they are appreciated.

“It feels good inside. We don’t get anything good of this except a great feeling,” said Jeff Clary with Porter Properties. “It makes us feel good all over. These folks are appreciated. We do not have the problems here that exists all over the nation and I’m very thankful for that and we want to keep it that way.”

So far this is the third time that the Clary’s have made this happen.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.