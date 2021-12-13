GDOT: Traffic meters functional along JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus residents raised concerns to News Leader 9 about the traffic meter lights not coming on along JR Allen Parkway.

Nearly 2 years ago, traffic signals were placed at each on-ramp eastbound and westbound.

The traffic signals turn on during specific times a day when there is more traffic expected.

We spoke with the Columbus, Ga. Department of Transportation representative who tells us the lights are working properly.

“The meters are actually working if you would open the camera or the cabinets up you will see all the lights working. The cameras are recording the video detection behind me, they are actually recording data and recording vehicle counts right now,” said Jessie Abercrombie, Area Manager of the GDOT Columbus Office.

GDOT decided to build the traffic meters in order to make driving easier and safer for those who commute daily.

