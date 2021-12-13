MCSO: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip has lead to the arrest of a fugitive.

38-year-old Brandon Johnson was arrested by the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit Thursday on several warrants.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson had warrants with two agencies which included the following:

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:

Bench warrant for criminal trespass

A bench warrant for peeping tom

Columbus Police Department:

Kidnapping/False Imprisonment

Stalking

Pointing a gun at another

Obstruction

Battery

At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun. He was charged with theft of property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.