MCSO: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive

(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip has lead to the arrest of a fugitive.

38-year-old Brandon Johnson was arrested by the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit Thursday on several warrants.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson had warrants with two agencies which included the following:

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Bench warrant for criminal trespass
  • A bench warrant for peeping tom

Columbus Police Department:

  • Kidnapping/False Imprisonment
  • Stalking
  • Pointing a gun at another
  • Obstruction
  • Battery

At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun. He was charged with theft of property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

