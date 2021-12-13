MCSO: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip has lead to the arrest of a fugitive.
38-year-old Brandon Johnson was arrested by the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit Thursday on several warrants.
The sheriff’s office says Johnson had warrants with two agencies which included the following:
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:
- Bench warrant for criminal trespass
- A bench warrant for peeping tom
Columbus Police Department:
- Kidnapping/False Imprisonment
- Stalking
- Pointing a gun at another
- Obstruction
- Battery
At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun. He was charged with theft of property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.