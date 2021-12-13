Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office hopes to reduce recidivism in jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says they are willing to help people who landed themselves behind bars get their lives back on track.

The idea is to make sure once they leave the jail, they don’t come back.

Director of Public Relations for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, John Wade, tells our James Giles that the rate at which someone is in and out of jail impacts everybody in the community.

Starting tomorrow once someone leaves the jail, they’ll have a folder in hand with a lot of resources to help make sure they don’t end up walking back in for an extended stay.

Wade tells News Leader 9 that they are trying to reduce the number of people who end up back in jail - it’s called the recidivism rate.

Wade says the re-entry folders they’ll put in peoples hands will consist of a letter of encouragement from the sheriff, along with resources from community partners willing to help get people jobs. They’ll also offer help with record expungements and finding temporary housing. That’s just a few of the resources being offered.

”Recidivism effects everyone... It effects you and me, and anyone else in the public having to potentially become a victim of a crime, it effects families, and it also effects the economy,” said Wade.

And a statement on this initiative from the sheriff reads in part, “....Not only will the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest, and place criminals behind bars - they are just as willing to assist them with getting their life in order and back on the right path.”

The majority of the resources that come in the packet are free but for those resources that are not free - grants are available.

The sheriff’s office tells us that its also important to point out a lot of people leaving jail might not have access to the internet.

We’re told the folders people will get also includes a variety locally available resources.

