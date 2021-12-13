Business Break
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Smiths Station(AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Smiths Station on Monday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of Lee Rd. 246 and Lee Rd. 242.

First responders are currently on the scene.

It is unknown if there are injuries as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

