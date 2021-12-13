Business Break
Second Ave. railroad crossing closed for maintenance in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A railroad crossing along Second Avenue in Columbus is closed this week while crews perform maintenance.

The crossing is near the intersection of 20th Street.

Norfolk Southern Railroad says crews are replacing rails on the crossing. While maintenance is performed, the detour route will direct drivers to use Talbotton Road, Veterans Parkway, and Manchester Expressway to get around the closure.

Local drivers in passenger vehicles are able to use city streets if they wish, but commercial vehicles and large trucks will be required to take the detour route.

(Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)

The Georgia Department of Transportation says signage is posted at the closed crossing and along the detour route. Drivers are encouraged to be alert to the signs and drive with caution along the detour.

Maintenance work is expected to be completed Friday, December 17.

