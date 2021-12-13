‘Shoot Films, Not Guns’ wraps up production in Columbus for Marcus Garvey film

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the very first time, some students in Columbus had an opportunity to observe or be a part of a live film production about the life of activist Marcus Garvey.

After a week of filming, students with the ‘Shoot Films, Not Guns’ organization are waiting to see the final outcome.

30-year-old actor and independent filmmaker Samuel Lee Fudge says he fell in love with the history, love, and support he was shown in Columbus while filming this movie.

He says working with the students is inspiring for him as much as it is for them.

Fudge tells us, while in Columbus, he learned of the violence and crime among youth and he wants to work with ‘Shoot Films, Not Guns’ to give those youth a voice and an outlet.

”What do these youth have to look forward to? How are their voices heard? How are their stories told?,” Fudge questioned. “If it’s not there, I want to take it upon myself to create it there and use my gift to change what’s there.”

He says being able to educate the community on who Marcus Garvey was and his contribution to America and the African American community along with inspiring children in the community is something he will never forget.

You can look for the Marcus Garvey short film in the spring of next year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.