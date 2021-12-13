Warm Up on the Way This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight will feature lows back in the 30s and some areas of fog forming by early Tuesday morning, but highs in the afternoon will get close to the 70 degree mark with plenty of sunshine. While the mornings will be a bit chilly through the middle of this week, the big story in the short term will be highs warming back up to the low to mid 70s for the middle and end of the week with an increase of clouds. Friday will feature near-record highs with highs in the upper 70s and the potential for some 80s in spots. For the weekend, our forecast turns a bit wetter with a return to rain and storms, but we don’t expect anything strong or severe as of right now, but we will keep an eye on it for you. Cooler temperatures will move back late in the weekend and early next week with things drying out. The longer-range forecast favors warmer temperatures for the end of next week heading into Christmas, but we’ll watch it closely for you!

