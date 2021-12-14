Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City councilman Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes receives New Horizons Impact Award

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday, New Horizons Behavioral Health honored Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes with the 2021 Impact Award.

This award recognizes those who demonstrate selfless service.

Councilman Barnes is recognized for his work promoting health tops on his weekly Monday morning 10 a.m. Facebook Live streams.

The livestream works to reduce stigma around mental health, substance use disorders, and encourages people to seek help for their behavioral health needs.

For over a year, Councilman Barnes also highlighted a community service agency or healthcare provider on his livestream.

”We’re a service organization. We have a team of dedicated professionals here that work to help people so to honor one of our own is just really gratifying to us,” said Andrea Winston, CEO of New Horizon Behavioral Health.

Councilman Barnes was honored to receive the award.

“You know New Horizons is an organization that does so much in the community,” explained Barnes.

New Horizons Behavioral Health was not able to present the award last year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Phenix City organizations awarded funds at Mayor’s Ball charity ceremony
Phenix City organizations awarded funds at Mayor’s Ball charity ceremony
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Murder suspect’s case bound to Superior Court after postponed numerous times