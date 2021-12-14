City councilman Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes receives New Horizons Impact Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday, New Horizons Behavioral Health honored Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes with the 2021 Impact Award.

This award recognizes those who demonstrate selfless service.

Councilman Barnes is recognized for his work promoting health tops on his weekly Monday morning 10 a.m. Facebook Live streams.

The livestream works to reduce stigma around mental health, substance use disorders, and encourages people to seek help for their behavioral health needs.

For over a year, Councilman Barnes also highlighted a community service agency or healthcare provider on his livestream.

”We’re a service organization. We have a team of dedicated professionals here that work to help people so to honor one of our own is just really gratifying to us,” said Andrea Winston, CEO of New Horizon Behavioral Health.

Councilman Barnes was honored to receive the award.

“You know New Horizons is an organization that does so much in the community,” explained Barnes.

New Horizons Behavioral Health was not able to present the award last year due to the pandemic.

