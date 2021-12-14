COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents across the Chattahoochee Valley say they’re noticing an uptick in car break ins - sometimes with multiple cars broken into at once.

As people are out buying gifts for their loved ones, thieves lurk in parking lots. Officials say during the holiday season, there’s usually an increase in property crimes like car break-ins and car thefts.

“I didn’t realize it was that bad down here,” said Harris County resident, Rick Person. “It’s nice this time of day when I walk but our neighborhood’s had quite a few break-ins too.”

Sergeant Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department says places often targeted are recreational areas.

“Gyms, parks, swimming facilities - places where people don’t necessarily want to take their wallet, purse and things like that in with them,” said Sgt. Evrard.

Two WTVM viewers contributed these photos of shattered glass. One person says their car was broken into as recent as Sunday night. Even earlier than that -- one man tells us his car was just broken into Monday evening.

Columbus Resident Speaks out about Uptick in Car Break-Ins (Source: Stephen Aguirre and Jimmy Cato)

“I come out of Five Below and Ulta, me and my son shopping, and my vehicle’s busted open,” said Columbus resident, Robert Jackson.

However, Jackson was able to catch this video and license plate of the person who broke into his truck.

“You got family too,” said Jackson. “That’s all I got to say to that. What goes around, comes around.”

With all of this in mind, Sgt. Evrard offers these tips; be aware of your surroundings, call police if you see suspicious activity, DO NOT leave valuables in your car and DO NOT carry large amounts of cash on you.

Columbus police say they also made several different arrests this past weekend regarding car break-ins and car thefts.

