Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. marks youngest COVID death and a year of vaccinations

By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - A 4-month-old infant in Georgia has become the state’s youngest victim of COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health listed the infant’s death on its website Monday afternoon.

No additional details regarding the child’s passing have been given at this time.

The death was reported just a day ahead of the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the Peach State.

MORE | Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

The first allotment was about 6,000 doses. Since then, more than 6 million Georgians have received at least one dose of vaccine, nearly 5.5 million Georgians are fully vaccinated, and 1.2 Georgians have gotten booster doses, according to the heath agency.

“Countless lives have been saved thanks to the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “A year ago, the vaccine couldn’t come soon enough – it gave us hope and a path out of the pandemic. People were anxious and lining up to get their shot.”

MORE | One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost

Although the newly emerging omicron variant of coronavirus is getting a lot of attention, the delta variant is responsible for more than 99% of new COVID cases in Georgia, primarily in unvaccinated individuals, the agency said.

So far, there are only 5 reported cases of omicron variant in Georgia, but that number is expected to increase.

Scientists are still studying omicron.

An analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections, suggests it may be milder but more contagious. The Pfizer vaccine appear to offer less defense against infection from omicron and reduced, but still good, protection from hospitalization.

Despite a year of vaccinations, the U.S. is on the verge of yet another depressing pandemic milestone — 800,000 COVID deaths.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL/CBS43

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

COVID cases down, isolations up in Auburn City Schools
Chatt. Co. Schools: No active COVID cases for second consecutive week
COVID cases rise week-to-week, but remain low in Muscogee Co. Schools
Pfizer vaccine officials said two doses of their vaccine are likely not strong enough to...
Alabama health officials say COVID-19 could be around for decades