Harris County releases holiday trash, recycling schedule

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County has released its holiday trash and recycling schedule for next week.

On Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, the Harris County government center will be closed.

If your scheduled trash day is Thursday, it will be picked up on Monday, December 27. If your trash day is scheduled for Friday, it will be picked up on Tuesday, December 28.

For more information on schedules, click HERE.

