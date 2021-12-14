Business Break
Keep Columbus Warm to host 4th annual clothing drive

(WKYT)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Warm is hosting its 4th annual Christmas clothing drive.

The drive will be held on December 23 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center.

The goal of the donation drive is to meet the under-privilege needs of the community with warm clothes during the winter season in the Fountain City.

Keep Columbus Warm has partnered with the Protégé Project Inc. and Columbus Parks and Recreation.

This event is open to the public. Anyone with questions should contact Keep Columbus Warm at keepcolumbuswarm@gmail.com.

