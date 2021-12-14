Lee County EMA to conduct school-wide mass casualty exercise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency(EMA) is conducting a school-wide mass casualty training on Tuesday.

The training is to test the county’s response to a school incident.

During the exercise, there will be a heavy police, fire and EMS presence at Wacoochee Elementary School in Salem, Ala.

The training exercise will happen in afternoon after school concludes for the day. Residents should expect traffic delays and detours between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.