Lee County EMA to conduct school-wide mass casualty exercise

Lee County EMA to conduct school-wide mass casualty exercise
Lee County EMA to conduct school-wide mass casualty exercise(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency(EMA) is conducting a school-wide mass casualty training on Tuesday.

The training is to test the county’s response to a school incident.

During the exercise, there will be a heavy police, fire and EMS presence at Wacoochee Elementary School in Salem, Ala.

The training exercise will happen in afternoon after school concludes for the day. Residents should expect traffic delays and detours between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

