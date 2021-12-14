Business Break
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local church group got into the Christmas spirit with a group of senior residents at a nursing home on Friday, December 10.

The Outreach Ministry from First Assembly of God in Phenix City visited Canterbury Nursing Home to bring holiday cheer to residents.

The event followed COVID guidelines to ensure everyone was staying as safe and cheerful as possible.

“It can lift the hearts of the patient because some people in the nursing home do not have anyone to come visit them,” said Barbara Jones Williams, Nursing Home Ministry. “The only face they see sometimes are the worker’s faces which is great so we come out and sing Christmas carols. It just lifts their spirits and puts a smile on their face which give us so much joy.”

The group sang to the residents from the window and brought smiles to the senior residents’ faces. The group also visited Parkwood - another senior living facility in Phenix City as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

