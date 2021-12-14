Local firefighters host 3rd annual ‘Shop, Drop, and Roll’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marked the the 3rd annual ‘Shop, Drop and Roll’ event with the Columbus Fire Department.

This is in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Each child is given a $100 stipend to spend on their family or themselves for Christmas.

The Department gathered at the Public Safety building parking lot and travelled to Walmart on Victory Drive with emergency lights on.

Firefighter Courtney Brown coordinated this wonderful program.

