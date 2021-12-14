Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child reported missing from Columbus has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled.
Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.
