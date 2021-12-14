Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child reported missing from Columbus has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

Lee County EMA to conduct school-wide mass casualty exercise
Lee County EMA to conduct school-wide mass casualty exercise
Local firefighters host 3rd annual ‘Shop, Drop, and Roll’ event
Local firefighters host 3rd annual ‘Shop, Drop, and Roll’ event
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Vigil held for Columbus businessman gunned down at bank
Vigil held for Columbus businessman gunned down at bank