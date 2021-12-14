Murder suspect’s case bound to Superior Court after postponed numerous times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an update on the murder of 12-year-old Cortez Richardson.

The man accused of killing Richardson faced a judge on Tuesday morning - after the case was postponed multiple times.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 45-year-old David Harrison became a suspect after his girlfriend, and so-called business partner, allegedly admitted to a drug deal ending in gunshots - followed by a car chase.

Shots where fired between the two separate vehicles...One of the bullets hitting Richardson.

Cortez Richardson was shot and killed while he was asleep in the backseat of his mom’s car.

His mother, Tiffany Richardson, says they were headed home from dinner when they found themselves in the middle of gunfire on Luna Drive back in August.

Harrison’s attorney argued there was not enough evidence and for the case to be dismissed.

The judge bound the case over to Superior Court with bonds to be set at a later date.

