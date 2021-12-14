Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City organizations awarded funds at Mayor’s Ball charity ceremony

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Charitable Organization Awards presented checks to several nonprofit organizations ahead of the holiday season.

Some of the nonprofits to receive checks included Hope Harbor, The Phenix Initiative, The Child Advocacy Center, and Communities of Transformation.

Each organization received a check for $1,600. The funds were all raised throughout the year. In total, the different non-profits received over $8,000.

“One of the greatest things you can do to get ahead is to build the people up around you and through these non-profit agencies, as I keep stating, that help the less fortunate, said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “I am so grateful to be a part of this where we can continue to raise our city.”

Troy University’s riverfront campus in Phenix City was the host site for Monday night’s event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

Second Opelika suspect sentenced to 80 years for 2017 double murder
Second Opelika suspect sentenced to 80 years for 2017 double murder
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
Local church sings Christmas carols to nursing home
City councilman Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes receives New Horizons Impact Award
City councilman Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes receives New Horizons Impact Award