Phenix City organizations awarded funds at Mayor’s Ball charity ceremony

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Charitable Organization Awards presented checks to several nonprofit organizations ahead of the holiday season.

Some of the nonprofits to receive checks included Hope Harbor, The Phenix Initiative, The Child Advocacy Center, and Communities of Transformation.

Each organization received a check for $1,600. The funds were all raised throughout the year. In total, the different non-profits received over $8,000.

“One of the greatest things you can do to get ahead is to build the people up around you and through these non-profit agencies, as I keep stating, that help the less fortunate, said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “I am so grateful to be a part of this where we can continue to raise our city.”

Troy University’s riverfront campus in Phenix City was the host site for Monday night’s event.

