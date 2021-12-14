Business Break
Ribbon cutting held for Mercer School of Medicine in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer University held a ribbon-cutting for the School of Medicine’s Columbus Campus.

It was first announced that the campus would be coming to Columbus in May 2019.

The Columbus site will eventually equal the size of its campuses in Macon and Savannah.

More than 60% of graduates currently practice in Georgia, and more than 80% are practicing in rural or medically under served areas of Georgia.

”Our goal is to impact the state of Georgia with better healthcare. I think the pandemic pointed out that we are desperately in need of physicians who care for people,” said a Mercer University representative. “Columbus has a great medical community and they’ve welcomed us with open arms to help train young physicians to stay in this area. Certainly south of Columbus is an area of desperate need with some of the worst health status in the nation. We want to address that. So the goal is to have a healthy Georgia for all citizens and care for everyone.”

The new campus will allow 240 medical students to enroll over the next several years.

