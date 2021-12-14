Business Break
Second Opelika suspect sentenced to 80 years for 2017 double murder

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been sentenced to nearly a century in prison after being convicted on two murder charges.

John Willie Maddox was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Sedric Lewis and Derris Harris.

In August 2021, District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said John Willie Maddox was found guilty of murdering Sedric Lewis and Derris Harris. The district attorney’s office also says Maddox was also convicted of shooting into a home with three people inside, including a 9-year-old.

According to the Opelika Police Dept., evidence showed that Maddox, along with Jacquavious Greathouse, shot and killed Lewis and Harris outside Lewis’ family home. Twenty-eight shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Maddox and Greathouse fled the scene and were apprehended a month later.

Greathouse was found guilty in November 2019.

