Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Columbus girl, Kamarie Holland, went before a judge in Russell County on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremy Williams, 37, is facing a capital murder charge in connection to the case after Kamarie Holland’s body was found in Russell County late Monday night.

The bond hearing was held at the Russell County Courthouse at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Williams was appointed an attorney but he told the judge he did not want an attorney. Attorney Chuck Floyd was appointed as council for Williams and at anytime, Williams can use him as his attorney.

Judge David Johnson issued a preliminary gag order - and parties may not discuss the case or facts to the press.

“There’s going to be a gag order, so as far as any facts for this case, the judge has ordered that we do not disclose any other facts or findings as it comes out in this case. The judge said that he will address the fine-tuning of that gag order very soon hopefully so that we will be able to get information out as it comes available,” said Russell County Chief Deputy DA, Rick Chancey.

Williams is currently being held without bond.

In the State of Alabama, if proven guilty, a capital murder offense means Williams will either be facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Russell County Chief Deputy DA Rick Chancey and Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor say if the facts turn out true, they will fully seek the death penalty.

