Valley police officer arrested on domestic violence charge in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Lee County.

43-year-old Patrick Clay Tucker has been charged with 3rd degree domestic violence. Authorities did not release information on the incident.

The Valley police chief says Tucker was placed on administrative leave until the matter has been settled.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Tucker was released on a $1,00 bond.

