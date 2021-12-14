Business Break
Vigil held for Columbus businessman gunned down at bank

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been one week since 45-year-old Amit Patel was shot to death at a bank in Columbus.

Monday, family and friends gathered to remember the husband, father and friend of many.

Patel leaves behind a wife, young daughter and several other family members and friends. As they all gather to pay honor to his legacy, finding out who committed the crime is heavy on hearts.

”Hopefully the city will make the adjustments in all of the departments where needed for the future for its citizens to be safe and that they will find the culprit and bring this man justice,” Parresh Patel, Ahmit’s friend told us.

Amit Patel, a Columbus business owner, made a weekend deposit last Monday after leaving his Chevron gas station. His business is located at Steam Mill Road and Buena Vista Road. He was gunned down at the Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Road, which is housed in the same building as the Columbus Police Department’s east precinct. The coroner’s office told us this was an apparent robbery.

Although not blood related, Ron and Parresh Patel who are attending this vigil, explained how their relationship with Amit dates back many years.

”He was a strong part of the community,” Ron Patel said. “He was always there at our family functions, get-togethers. If you will, he was part of our ten family group that always got together.”

...and family and friends are showing up by the throws to make sure Amit’s wife and 3-year-old daughter whom he leaves behind are taken care of. The go-fund me page goal of $500,000 already reaching nearly $189,000 in just days.

”We wanted to collect some money so that the family had some time to transition through this hard time,” Ron said. “The friends who are actually business partners with him, they’re definitely there to take care of the family and the little girl.”

His business partner, Vinnie Patel, explained the victim made this deposit weekly, and had big plans for the day: to celebrate his 3-year-old daughter’s birthday.

”This is a great loss to the family with the friends,” Parresh told News Leader 9.” “Amit, He was great... one of the greatest friends we ever had. He took care of every friend and every family member. There’s no other words to say about how much we are going to miss him.”

If you have any information about this case, call Columbus Police Department Detective Sherman Haynes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 706-653-3188 or texting VACS and your message to 274637.

To donate to the GoFundMe for Amit’s family, visit here.

