Warming Up This Week; Weekend Rain Chances Return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our temperatures will continue to go up through the end of the week with low and mid 70s in most spots, and maybe some upper 70s and perhaps the low 80s on Friday. That day will likely feature near-record breaking temperatures in most spots. We will have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with an increase in clouds across the area by Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain is almost too small to mention, so we should end this week on a dry and warm note. For the weekend, rain and storms will return at times, though we still have some fine-tuning that needs to be done when it comes to how everything plays out. Going into Sunday, temperatures should drop back into the 60s for highs and any storms should just become showers. Rain may linger into early next week with upper 50s and lower 60s in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll dry things out by the middle of next week, but look for temperatures to be warming up as we approach Christmas Eve. It’s still too early to completely nail down the forecast for the holidays, but we’ll be watching!

