Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warming Up This Week; Weekend Rain Chances Return

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our temperatures will continue to go up through the end of the week with low and mid 70s in most spots, and maybe some upper 70s and perhaps the low 80s on Friday. That day will likely feature near-record breaking temperatures in most spots. We will have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with an increase in clouds across the area by Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain is almost too small to mention, so we should end this week on a dry and warm note. For the weekend, rain and storms will return at times, though we still have some fine-tuning that needs to be done when it comes to how everything plays out. Going into Sunday, temperatures should drop back into the 60s for highs and any storms should just become showers. Rain may linger into early next week with upper 50s and lower 60s in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll dry things out by the middle of next week, but look for temperatures to be warming up as we approach Christmas Eve. It’s still too early to completely nail down the forecast for the holidays, but we’ll be watching!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later

Latest News

How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Yet Another Warm Up In Sight
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warm Up on the Way This Week
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Quiet and Drier Week Ahead