Yet Another Warm Up In Sight

Radek’s Forecast
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a frosty start on your Tuesday morning, we have a mild afternoon on the way with high temperatures getting into upper 60s to near 70. A warming trend will prevail into late this week as we climb into the middle and upper 70s with dry conditions, so pretty balmy weather for December indeed. The next shower chances return for this weekend with both weekend days featuring some wet weather, rain gear will be needed form time to time for sure. A cold front moves in for the beginning of Christmas week with a cool down, as highs drop back into the 50s and 60s. We might be looking for a second warm up as we head closer to Christmas. We will keep you up to date! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

